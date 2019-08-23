AP D El Ed 2019 results out: All the Candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and check their result by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh

AP D El Ed 2019 results out: Know how to check @ bseap.org

The results for the AP D El Ed examination has been announced. The results are available at the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. All the Candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and check their result by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, main.bseap.org.

All the candidates will be required to provide their roll number to access the result. The AP D El ED first year examination was held on June 2019.

Steps to check AP D El ED results in 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, bseap.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying D El Ed present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying D El Ed 1st year examination June 2019 result present on the newly opened page.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 7: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 8: Tap the download button.

Step 9: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 10: Download your result.

Step 11: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates are urged preserve the hard copy of the result and keep it for future reference. The exam was organized by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. For any further information, all the candidates can visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, bseap.org.

