AP DEECET Seat Allotment 2019: Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh released the provisional seat allotment list 2019 today, July 16, 2019. Candidates were given the timeline from July 7 to 11, 2019 to submit their web options. Candidates who had appeared for AP Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET 2019), can now check the AP DEECET 2019 seat allotment list. The list will only be available through online mode and no other mode has been used to send intimation for the AP DEECET seat allotment list 2019. Candidates can visit the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in where they will be asked to enter details such as district and college name. Candidates can also check the AP DEECET Provisional seat allotment list from the link given below.

Along with the seat allotment list 2019, the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh also released the provisional admission letter for the Phase 1. AP DEECET 2019 exam, which was held on May 15 and 16, 2019. Counseling will begin from July 17, according to the revised counseling schedule for Phase 1 and will continue until July 18, 2019. AP DEECET exam is held for admission to the two years course in Government District Institute of Education Training and private, unaided Elementary Teacher Education Institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

How to Check AP DEECET 2019 seat allotment list:

Visit the official website or click on the link given above

Click on the provisional sear allotment list Phase 1

Select District and College

Click ‘Get Candidate List’

View the list and download the same

Click Download for provisional admission letter

Enter Hall ticket number and date of birth

