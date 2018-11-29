AP DSC 2018 exam: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) 2018 exam has been postponed by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of India. The examination is now scheduled to be conducted from December 24, 2018. Check details inside.

AP DSC 2018 exam: Andhra Pradesh’s human resource minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has announced that the AP DSC 2018 exams has been postponed by two weeks. The dates of the examination has been revised by the examination conducting authority and new date are npow available on the official website of Commissioner of School Education, Government of India. According to the notification on the website, the examination will now be held from December 24, 2018. Earlier, the date for the commencement of APDSC exams was December 6, 2018.

Reports in a leading daily says, approximately six lakh candidates hd filled up the application form for the upcoming AP DSC examination 2018 this year. There are more than 7700 teacher vacancies in various schools of the state under Andhra Pradesh Government. This change comes after State HRD Minister, on November 28 asked to postpone the upcoming examinations on requests of candidates who are preparing for the examination.

On basis of the candidates’ grievances regarding the less time for preparing themselves for the examination due to the late issue of the recruitment notification, the authority has postponed the AP DSC exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2018.

