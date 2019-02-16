AP DSC merit list 2019: The AP DSC examination for Teacher eligibility test (TET), Teacher recruitment test (TRT), Secondary grade teacher (SGT) recruitment had begun on December 24 and ended on January 31 2019.

AP DSC merit list 2019: The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC). Competitors who had shown up for the examination are encouraged to check the official site apdsc.apcfss.in. The legitimacy list is accessible on the official site and can be download by the applicants and showed up and qualified in the test.

The AP DSC examination for Teacher eligibility test (TET), Teacher recruitment test (TRT), Secondary grade teacher (SGT) recruitment had begun on December 24 and ended on January 31 2019. Over 7000 vacancies were advertised for recruitment, Out of 7902 teaching post, 4,514 are school education, 1,100 in municipal schools, 500 in agency areas, 909 posts for AP Model Schools, 175 posts for AP Residential Schools and 404 vacant posts for APBC Welfare Residential Schools.

How to check the AP DSC 2018 Merit List:

Step 1. Visit the official website of AP DSC 2018 Merit List at apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2. You will find a “merit list” link. Click on it.

Step 3. A new window will open. Submit your details.

Step 4. Enter your verification code and submit.

Step 5. A pdf will open. Download the AP DSC 2018 Merit List.

The AP DSC has been discharged post-wise and zone district-wise. The total number of school department is 4341, the total number of vacancies is 7675.

The legitimacy records have been released for Residential School, Music Teacher, Art and drawing teacher and craft teacher, for special secondary grade teacher and for school assistant posts with school education office.

