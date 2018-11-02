AP DSC Recruitment 2018: The Government of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department invites applications for appointment of teachers through "Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher Recruitment Test(TETcumTRT) 2018. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW as the application process for the AP TRT and TET-cum-TRT 2018 has already begun.

AP DSC Recruitment 2018: The Government of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department invites applications for appointment of teachers through “Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher Recruitment Test(TETcumTRT) 2018. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW as the application process for the AP TRT and TET-cum-TRT 2018 has already begun. However, candidates are advised to apply online for the vacant posts in School Education, Residential Schools, and Special Schools. As per the notification issued by the AP School Education Department, Candidates will be selected through a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

– schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW

Important Dates

– The online application process which began on November 1, 2018.

– The online application process will conclude on November 6, 2018.

– The last date to pay the application fee is November 15, 2018.

– The AP TET and TRT examinations will begin on December 6, 2018,

– The AP TET and TRT examinations will conclude on January 2, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

– Candidates must possess Intermediate Certificate issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (or) other equivalent certificates recognized by Board of Intermediate Education, Govt of AP.

– Candidates must possess Academic degrees of Universities recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC).

– Candidate must have completed Teacher Education Courses recognised by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

– The candidate should have completed Distance Mode courses (wherever is applicable) offered by Universities and Deemed Universities recognised by Joint Committee comprising the UGC, Distance Education Council (DEC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and with jurisdiction to operate such courses in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

How to Apply

– Visit the official website for Commissioner of School Education- schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW.

– Click on the tab for the ‘Recruitment of Teachers’.

– Click on the Payment Gateway link and make application fee payment.

– Go back to the recruitment page and click on submit application link.

– Candidates are advised to take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.

Age Limit:

The lower age limit for aspiring candidates is 18 years while the upper age limit is 44 years.

Candidates are also requested to check the detailed schedule for the exams in the official notification.

