AP DSC recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee for 7,676 vacancies in the teaching department. The recruitment is being held for the posts of school assistant (Languages, Non-Languages), Language Pandit, physical education teacher and second-grade teacher. The official notification to fill posts will be released on October 26.

AP DSC recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee for 7,676 vacancies in the teaching department. The annoucement was made by Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The recruitment is being held for the posts of school assistant (Languages, Non-Languages), Language Pandit, physical education teacher and second-grade teacher.

The official notification to fill posts will be released on October 26. The interested candidates can apply for the same through official websites @ cse.ap.gov.in. The applications will begin from November 1. Interested candidates can submit their applications till November 16. Preferences for the examination centres can be made from November 19. The AP DSC will release the admit card on November 26. The written examinations will be conducted from December 6 to fill up the vacant posts.

The applicants can pay fees for the examinations from November 1 to November 15. The officials made the announcement to fill up vacant posts after the approval of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The chief minister has given nod for filling up of over 20,000 in various departments including teaching and police. The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee looks after the recruitment of teachers in government schools of the state.

The examination for the post of school assistants, TGTs, Language Pandits and PET will be 2.5 hours long in duration. The duration of exam for the posts of PGTs, Music, Craft, Art and Drawing and SGTs will be 3 hours. The exam will be a single day exam and will be held over in two sessions on the same day.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More