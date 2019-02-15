AP DSC result, merit list for SGT: The results for Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee is released and one can get the merit list and the result on the official website of AP DSC. The exams were scheduled for the same from December 2018 to January 2019.

AP DSC result, merit list for SGT: AP DSC 2018 merit list has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh School Education department at Rajamahendravaram in the East Godavari District today, i.e. on 15th of February 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can get the results on the official website https://apdsc.apcfss.in/. Candidates can check out the post-wise and district-wise merit list upon typing the verification code of which will be displayed on the official website.

The exam was conducted for a total of 7,902 teachers post in different government schools. According to reports, the department had received a total of 6 lakh applications before the examination. The exam was conducted online in 124 centres across Andhra Pradesh and attendance of 85.81 per cent was witnessed.

The department received roundabout 8,844 objections out of which only 136 objections were found valid on re-verification. The remaining 8,708 objections were meaningless. Out of the 136 selected objections, 41 questions were approved as added scores, 48 were approved as a change of answers and 47 of them had double answers.

The results for 46 posts out of the 52 post category has been declared and the remaining six categories including Telugu Language Pandit, Hindi School Assistant, Telegu School Assistant, School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teacher have not been released due to pending court cases.

The exams were scheduled from December 24, 2018 to January 31, 2019 in two different shifts. Candidates were allowed to chose their examination centres from November 19 till November 24, 2018. Examinations for graduate principals and teachers was scheduled on December 14 and 26.

