Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) will release the hall tickets for Secondary Grade Teacher(SGT), Language Pandits (LP), Physical education teacher (PET), SA, TRT examination today, December 15, 2018, on the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in

Here is the link of the Official website of AP DSC–apdsc.apcfss.in/

The interested candidates appearing for the various post like – Post-graduate Teacher, Physical Education, Principal, Music and Drawing teachers and other categories are requested to download the admit cards from December 20, 2018. As per the reports, approximately 6 lakh candidates filed their names for the online examination from November 1 to November 15, 2018.

According to the official reports issued by the government, in total there are approximately 7729 vacancies for teachers in the state which will be occupied through the scheduled examination held on December 24, 2018, to January 30, 2019.

Direct link to the official notification on the website –apdsc.apcfss.in/Documents/DSC_Download_Halltickets_Schedule.pdf

Important points for the candidates appearing for the examination

The candidate is requested to carry their identity proof with two photocopies om the examination day.

Candidates should at least reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the examination starts.

After downloading the admit card, the candidates should check it twice.

If anything doubtful comes into the notice of the candidate, he or she is requested to immediately report to the higher authorities.

