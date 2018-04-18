AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards: The AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 hall tickets are likely to be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada today. Students can download their tickets from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards: On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada is likely to release the hall tickets for AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 today, that is April 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. The candidates, who are going to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Moreover, the admit cards could be downloaded till the date of the examination.

While downloading the hall tickets online, students would require their registration numbers and their date of birth for which they are advised to keep their documents handy so that they don’t face any issues during downloading the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2018. Also, students should not forget to bring their hall tickets to the examination hall. In case students fail to bring their hall tickets on the day of the examination, they may be disqualified or barred from entering the hall and would not be able to appear for the exam.

To download the AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards online, students can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in Click on the link that shows AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Card Now enter registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format Click on Submit button You will be directed to the page where your hall ticket will appear on the screen Now download and take printout for future reference

Important dates:

AP EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket release date – 18/04/2018

Last Date to Download Hall Ticket – 25/04/2018

AP EAMCET 2018 Examination – 22-25, April 2018

AP EAMCET 2018 preliminary answer key – 25/04/2018

AP EAMCET 2018 result declaration – 5/05/ 2018

