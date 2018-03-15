The process of the online registration for the Entrance Test of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common or AP has been started. All the candidates who are interested in the examination can apply on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Candidates will be able to avail the same from April 8 to April 12, 2018, and you cannot make any corrections post that.

The process of the online registration for the Entrance Test of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common or AP has been started. All the candidates who are interested in the examination can apply on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. AP EAMCET 2018 will be conducted from April 22 to 26 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (ASCHE)The last date for filling the form is March 29, 2018, all the candidates interested in the examination shall do at the earliest.

As many online forms, correction window will be available in the online process if the candidate wants to make changes in the application form. Candidates will be able to avail the same from April 8 to April 12, 2018, and you cannot make any corrections post that. In order to avoid confusion while filling the form, follow the below steps on how can you apply for AP AP EAMCET 2018.

sche.ap.gov.in, on the official website candidates will see ‘Online Application’Click on this link. Pay the fee for the application form through credit card or debit card or net banking. The application fee for the 3 courses separately is Rs. 500 and it is Rs. 1000 for the combined exam for both Engineering and Agriculture plus Medical. After that fill the details. recheck your information and take a print out of the application form.

The entrance exam is computer based (online) for a duration of three hours. The professional courses that you can apply for after clearing this exam are-Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Technology (Dairy Technology), Bachelor of Technology (Agri Engineering) Biotechnology, Bachelor of Science (Agriculture), Bachelor of Science (Horticulture), Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Fisheries Science, Doctor of Pharmacy. for further details go on the official website.

