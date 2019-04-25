AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key: JNTU has released the preliminary answer keys for the released AP EAMCET 2019 @ sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key.

AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has published answer keys for the AP EAMCET 2019 Engineering preliminary. The candidates can find AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Keys @ sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates can also find their answer sheets for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test on JNTU’s official website. The candidates can match their response with the answer keys and can raise objections, if any, through JNTU’s official website @ sche.ap.gov.in.

The answer key as per earlier notification was supposed to be released on April 23, 2019, however, the examination authority has released it today. The University has also e-mailed a copy of AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Keys to every candidate along with candidates question paper.

The preliminary AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key for the engineering examination contains the right answers for all the questions which were asked in the examination. According to the Universities official website, the last date to raise objection is April 26, 2019.

How to download the AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key

The candidates who had appeared for the AP EAMCET 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education @ sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP EAMCET 2019 Preliminary Answer Key

Step 3: Download the answer keys to cross-check your answer

How to raise an objection

After checking and matching the answers, the candidates can also raise an objection or give their response if they have any doubt about any question and its respective answers. Follow the steps mentioned below to register your objection:

Step 1: Visit the official website @ sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for Response sheet

Step 3: Enter the APEAMCET 2019 hall ticket number and registration number

Step 4: Download the response sheets.

About AP EAMCET

The Andra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Andra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Through this examination, students get admission in the engineering and agriculture programmes offered by Andhra Pradesh’s different colleges.

