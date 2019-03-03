AP EAMCET 2019: Examination of AP EAMCET 2019 will be held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The dates for filling the application form is from February 26 to March 27, 2019, on the official website @sche.ap.gov.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is conducting the entrance examination of AP EAMCET 2019 on behalf of APSCHE. The examination will permit the candidates to take admissions in programs like Engineering, B. Tech (Dairy Technology). Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Agr Engg), B.Sc (Ag), BSc (Hort), B.FSc, Pharma D, B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), and B.VSc. The candidates who want to appear in the examination can submit the application form from February 26 to March 27, 2019. For applying for either E or A streams the candidates will have to pay Rs 500. Candidates who have to appear for both the streams E and A will have to pay Rs 1000. Candidates who appear for the examination after the last date shall have to pay Rs 500 as a late fee charge till April 4, 2019, Rs 1000 till April 9, 2019, and finally Rs 5000 till April 14, 2019. The candidates who want to prepare well for the examination, can go through the AP EAMCET last year’s question papers and answer keys.

Here is the link to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

For convenience, the candidates can also go through the user guide provided on the website. The guide will help the candidates to fill important details in the application like Payment, hall ticket, location, parental income and many more.

Important steps kept in mind while filling the forms–

1- Payment of the registration fees

2- Know your Paymemt status

3- Status of qualifyng the examination

4- Take a print out of the application form

Here is the link for the payment details: sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/Eamcet/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx

Important date for making the corrections in the forms is from April 6 to April 10, 2019. The results of AP EAMCET 2019 will be declared on May 1, 2019.

