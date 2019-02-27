AP EAMCET 2019 application process has started through the official website - apeamcet.nic.in. All those who want to appear in the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test are advised to submit their applications before the last date mentioned below to avoid late fee.

AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or EAMCET 2019 application process have begun on the official website – apeamcet.nic.in from yesterday, i.e. on February 26, 2019. Those who are interested to apply for the same may check the details of the examination by logging into the website.

According to reports, the last date for submission of the application form through the official website is March 27, 2019. The AP EAMCET examination is conducted for candidates who aspire to get admitted to professional courses related to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy from various institutions across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the schedule notified by the examination conducting authority. the exams will be conducted between April 20 and April 24., 2019. at various centres across the state. Reports also say that the result of the entrance examination will be announced on May 5, 2019, through the official portal of the authority.

AP EAMCET 2019: Important Dates to Remember

1. The application process starts on – February 26, 2019

2. Last date to submit the application with late fee – April 4, 2019

3. Last date for submission of applications – March 27, 2019

4. Release date of admit card – April 16, 2019

5. EAM CET exam date – April 20 to April 24, 2019

6. EAMCET Answer Keys 2019 release date – April 23, 24, 2019

7. EAMCET 2019 result declaration date – May 5, 2019

