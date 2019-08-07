AP EAMCET 2019 counselling dates: The dates for the 2nd phase of AP EAMCET 2019 counselling has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those who couldn't apply for the post in the first attempt or are not happy with the alloted colleges allotted can re-register for the AP EAMCET 2nd phase counselling 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019 counselling dates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the dates for the 2nd phase of AP EAMCET 2019 counselling. Those who couldn’t apply for the post in the first attempt for the first phase of the counselling process or those who are not satisfied with the colleges allotted to them can re-register for the AP EAMCET 2nd phase counselling 2019.

Online application process and payment of the counselling for the registration fees will be completed by August 9, 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019: Steps to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Candidate login’.

Step 3: On the page that opens, then enter all the required details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download for future use.

AP EAMCET 2nd Phase Counselling 2019: Important Dates

Payment of Processing Fees: August 9, 2019

Certificate Verification Process Starts: August 10, 2019

Option Entry Selection Process Starts: August 10, 2019

Certificate Verification Process Ends: August 12, 2019

Option Entry Selection Process Ends: August 12, 2019

Seat Allotment Results Declaration Date: August 14, 2019

Candidates should note that they would be select fresh options for the 2nd phase of counselling process 2019. While the options selected during 1st phase will not be taken into account for the validity anymore.

Seat allotment results will be announced on August 14, 2019 will be based on the fresh options as provided by the candidates.

Candidates should know that the options entry was held in three phases i.e., Rank 1 to 35000 could exercise their options on July 27 and July 28.

Candidates who had ranks from 35,001 to 80,000 can register their options on July 29 and 30.

While candidates from 80,001 to the last rank can work upon the options from July 31 to August 2.

