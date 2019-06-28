AP EAMCET 2019: The online counselling process has been started for the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can register themselves by visiting apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET 2019: The APSCHE or the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the online counselling process for admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh based colleges. All the candidates who have clearly passed the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 examination will be eligible for the counselling. All the interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), apeamcet.nic.in. The application process for the same has started from Friday, June 28, 2019. All the candidates who have clearly passed the exam can apply for the counselling round.

Steps to apply for AP EAMCET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the processing fee payment online present on the homepage.

Step 3: Make the payment.

Step 4: Check verification status.

Step 5: All the eligible candidates can directly register by filling details or else they can go for certificate verification.

Step 6: After the registration, log-in using registration details.

Step 7: Chose courses, college and print list of selected options.

Step 8: Log-in for allotment order.

Step 9: Report at the college.

Fee for AP EAMCET counselling 2019:

All the candidates are supposed to pay an amount of Rs 1200 as the processing fee. The candidates of the SC and ST category are supposed to pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

In case any of the candidate’s fee is deducted but is not submitted due to any network error, the fee will be refunded within a time span of four days. In case the problem remains unsolved then the candidates are supposed to contact the officials at apsche.pay@gmail.com and cetsrefund@gmail.com.

The document verification will be held in two shifts including the morning shift which will start at 9:00 am and the afternoon shift which will start at 1:00 pm. The process of counselling is scheduled to be held from July 1, 2019, to July 7, 2019.

A total number of 1,38,160 students have qualified for the exam. The pass percentage for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, the pass percentage was 74.39 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App