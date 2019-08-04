Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the first round seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

The seat allotment order has been announced in the online mode on the official website of the board for various engineering courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check the APEAMCET allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidates log in button

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the registration number, admit card number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: After submission, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen of the candidates.

Step 5: Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) exam have been conducted from April 20 to April 24, 2019. The APSCHE exam was conducted for various undergraduate courses like Biotechnology, Engineering, BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D.

In case any student loses their login credentials, they can send an SMS to 8790499899 as APEAMCET(space)01(space)your hall ticket number through the mobile number that has been registered.

