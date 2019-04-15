AP EAMCET 2019: The admit card for AP Eamcet examination will release today, Monday, April 15, 2019. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download it from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The examination is conducted from April 20 to April 23, 2019 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), It conducts the examination for the admission into various professional courses which are offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The candidate needs to go through a computer-based test. Aspirants can also check out the mock tests available on the website– sche.ap.gov.in.

It is a computer-based test and aspirants can also check out the mock tests available on the website– sche.ap.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks which is considered for ranking.

AP EAMCET 2019: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on the option download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on-screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Courses offered

Engineering Bio-Technology B Tech (Dairy technology) B Tech (Agri Engineering) B Tech (Food Science and Technology) B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture) BVSc and AH/BFSc B Pharmacy Pharma D

AP EAMCET 2019 Hall ticket: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, B Pharmacy (MPC), Pharma D, B Tech (dairy), B Tech (Ag. Engineering), B Tech (food science and technology (FS & T), B Sc (agriculture engg) courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination or class 12 (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics and chemistry as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

Not just that, along with bridge course or courses conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, candidates enrolled from 2000 onwards, or any other examination recognised or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent.

