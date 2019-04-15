AP EAMCET 2019: The AP Eamcet examination’s admit card will be released today, Monday, April 15, 2019. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the same from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Examination will be conducted from April 20 to April 23, 2019, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada conducts the examination on the behalf of APSCHE, for the admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
It is a computer-based test and aspirants can also check out the mock tests available on the website– sche.ap.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks which is considered for ranking.
AP EAMCET 2019: Steps to download hall ticket
Step 1: Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet
Step 2: Click on the option download ‘admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter the details such as registration, roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on-screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Courses offered
- Engineering
- Bio-Technology
- B Tech (Dairy technology)
- B Tech (Agri Engineering)
- B Tech (Food Science and Technology)
- B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture)
- BVSc and AH/BFSc
- B Pharmacy
- Pharma D
AP EAMCET 2019 Hall ticket: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
For engineering, B Pharmacy (MPC), Pharma D, B Tech (dairy), B Tech (Ag. Engineering), B Tech (food science and technology (FS & T), B Sc (agriculture engg) courses:
Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination or class 12 (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics and chemistry as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.
Not just that, along with bridge course or courses conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, candidates enrolled from 2000 onwards, or any other examination recognised or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent.
