AP EAMCET 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducts the AP EAMCET exams on behalf of APSCHE, every year. The University will be releasing the AP EAMCET 2019 Results on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, today i.e. May 1, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2019 @ sche.ap.gov.in: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is likely to release the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 Results today i.e. May 1, 2019. Aspirants who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education i.e. sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET examination this year were conducted in the state from April 20 to April 24, 2019. The examination which was conducted by JNTU Kakinada in two different shifts. The AP EAMCET exam 2019 began at 10:00 AM in the Morning and concluded by 01:00 Pm. In the afternoon, exam timing was from 02:30 PM to 05:30 Pm.

This is how candidates who appeared for the examination will have to check the AP EAMCET 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education i.e. sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the box that reads Results.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The AP EAMCET 2019 Results will appear on your screens.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Note: Soon after the declaration of AP EAMCET 2019 Results, the counseling process of candidates will start. Currently, it is reported that the process will commence in June 2019.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada every year conducts the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on behalf of APSCHE i.e. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. AP EAMCET Candidates willing to be a part of various professional courses offered in University or Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh appear for the examination which is held in the month of April.

After clearing the AP EAMCET 2019 exams, an aspirant can apply for Engineering, Bio-Technology, B. Tech (Dairy Technology), B. Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B. Tech (Food Science and Technology). Besides, B. Sc. (Agriculture) / B. SC. (Horticulture) / B. V. Sc. and A. H/B. F. Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App