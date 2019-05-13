AP EAMCET 2019 result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada is expected to announce the results of AP EAMCET 2019 this week in the third week of May 2019, as per the notification on the official website. Interested candidates who appeared for the entrance exams in 2019 can check the result through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. There is also an alternative website through which the results can be declared that is manabadi.com.

AP EAMCET 2019 result: AP EAMCET 2019 result is expected to be declared this week by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)Kakinada in the third week of May 2019, according to the official website. The Interested candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam in 2019 can check the result through the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Not just that the results can be checked through the manabadi.com.

The examination was conducted from April 20 to April 24, 2019. The application process began on February 26, 2019. The application process was concluded on March 27, 2019 without any late fee. The application form was finally ended on April 19, 2019. The candidates who will submit the fee late will have to pay an amount of 10,000. The admit cards will be made available for download from April 16, 2019 through the official website of State Council of Higher Education that is sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2019 Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official board of the council, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage which says AP EAMCET 2019 Result, click on the link

Step 3: A new page will be opened. Enter the details such as Registration number and hall ticket number to login

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future use.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can take out a print out of a copy of the result for future reference. The counselling process of the same will begin in the month of June 2019. The candidates will be alloted seats after they qualify three rounds, as per the official notification. Candidates can apply separately in the AP EAMCET counselling process.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App