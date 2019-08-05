AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the seat allotment order for the AP EAMCET 2019 Examination on the official website, @apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment order for the AP EAMCET 2019 Examination. The result has been declared online on the official website of the board. Candidates hose who had appeared in the AP EAMCET 2019 Examination can visit the official website 0f the board cand can check the details for the seat allotment.

Also, candidates can download their allotment order by signing-in through candidate login. in case, if the candidate has misplaced their login details (Login ID), they can obtain the same by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET(space)01(space)Your HallTicketNumber’ through your registered mobile number.

Seat Allotment is done on the basis of Rank, Local Area, Gender, reservation category, etc., in the order of preference the candidates have chosen. The examination was held for the various engineering courses offered in the state.

APEAMCET allotment list released: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list

Step 3: After that, candidates should select college and branch

Step 4: The seat allotment order for the AP EAMCET 2019 Examination will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the list, and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App