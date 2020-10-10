The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday presented the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 outcomes. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh dispatched the outcomes. A total of 84.78% competitors affirmed in designing course, and 91.77% ensured in farming stream.
This year, a total of 156899 college students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 college students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.
Steps to check AP EAMCET results 2020:
- Go to the official web site at sche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, Click on on the AP EAMCET 2020.
- Click on on the hyperlink that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 outcomes”.
- Key in your credentials and login.
- The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the display.
- Obtain the outcomes and take its print out for future use.
APEAMCET-2020 Results Release #AudimulapuSuresh #EducationMinister #AndhraPradesh #APEAMCET #cmjagan pic.twitter.com/Z6zGgUPiT1
— Audimulapu Suresh (@AudimulapSuresh) October 10, 2020
The EAMCET exams were held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23, 24 & 25 for Agriculture/ Pharmacy courses. Following an order from High Court, JNTU conducted Online AP EAMCET on October 7 for candidates who were coronavirus positive.
Here’s the list of AP EAMCET 2020 toppers
- Engineering Toppers
Vavillapalli Sainath
Kumar Satyam
Gangula Bhvan Reddy
Mlihit Reddy
Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy
Kusumu Pusi Sri Raja Datta
Sai Teja Varanasi
Hardik Rajpal
Kottha Kota Krishna Sai
Landa Jitendra
- Agriculture Toppers
Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu
Lakshmi
Manoj Kumar
Darshi Vishnu Sai
Avula Subhang
Sigigiri Havish Reddy
Erragudi Likhita
Jada Vankata Vinay
Sobhanuru Nitin
Revanth Murikipudi
