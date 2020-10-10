AP EAMCET results 2020 have been announced with a passing percentage of 84.78 in Engineering and 91.77% ensured in farming stream. JNTU Nodal agency on Saturday declared AP EACMET results at sche.ap.gov.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday presented the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 outcomes. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh dispatched the outcomes. A total of 84.78% competitors affirmed in designing course, and 91.77% ensured in farming stream.

This year, a total of 156899 college students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 college students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

Steps to check AP EAMCET results 2020:

Go to the official web site at sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, Click on on the AP EAMCET 2020. Click on on the hyperlink that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 outcomes”. Key in your credentials and login. The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the display. Obtain the outcomes and take its print out for future use.

The EAMCET exams were held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23, 24 & 25 for Agriculture/ Pharmacy courses. Following an order from High Court, JNTU conducted Online AP EAMCET on October 7 for candidates who were coronavirus positive.

Here’s the list of AP EAMCET 2020 toppers

Engineering Toppers

Vavillapalli Sainath

Kumar Satyam

Gangula Bhvan Reddy

Mlihit Reddy

Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy

Kusumu Pusi Sri Raja Datta

Sai Teja Varanasi

Hardik Rajpal

Kottha Kota Krishna Sai

Landa Jitendra

Agriculture Toppers

Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu

Lakshmi

Manoj Kumar

Darshi Vishnu Sai

Avula Subhang

Sigigiri Havish Reddy

Erragudi Likhita

Jada Vankata Vinay

Sobhanuru Nitin

Revanth Murikipudi

