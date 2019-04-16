AP EAMCET Admit Card 2019: AP EAMCET Hall Tickets to release anytime soon @ sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, (APSCHE) will be releasing the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2019 through its official website - sche.ap.gov.in anytime soon. Candidates who are appearing in the upcoming examination are advised to check the steps to download the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2019.

Candidates can follow the instructions to download the AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Cards given below for their convenience. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the upcoming AP EAMCET 2019.

How To Download AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2019 or AP EAMCET Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2019 as mentioned above – sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage of the official website, click on the link provided for AP EAMCET Admit Card or Hall Ticket 2019 download

Now, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the necessary login credentials and click on the submit button

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

Important Dates:

Engineering entrance exam to be held on April 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2019

Dates of Agriculture entrance exam: April 23rd and April 24th

Engineering and Agriculture (both streams) exam date: April 22nd and 23rd

Candidates who qualify the entrance examinations to be conducted by the APSCHE will be eligible for admissions to Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D programmes at various recognised institutes and Universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh .

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of AP EAMCET and download the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2019: https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

