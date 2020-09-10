AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released: The Admit Card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 has been uploaded by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE.

AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released: The Admit Card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 has been uploaded by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 17 to 25. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their Admit Card from the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

This entrance exam for entry into colleges in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted from a computer. The test for engineering is planned on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 while that for agriculture is to be conducted on September 23, 24, and 25. The exam will consist of two shifts every day, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and then again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow the steps given below to download the AP EAMCET, Admit Card:

Go to APSCHE’s online portal, sche.ap.gov.in Open the ‘AP EAMCET 20’ hyperlink. Pick out the hyperlink ‘AP EAMCET hall ticket’ from the moving list. Type in your registration number and log in. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. It may be downloaded or printed for future reference.

Also read: NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2020 Delayed: NTA to release hall ticket anytime soon

Also read: IBPS RRB prelims admit card 2020 released @ibps.in: Check steps to download, important dates here

2.72 lakh students have applied for AP EAMCET. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the number of shifts the exam will be held in has been increased so fewer students will appear during each shift. Each of the exam centres will be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite (NaCIO) after each shift ends. Hand gloves, face masks and sanitisers will be stockpiled at each exam centre and students will be thermally screened to minimise the risk of infection.

The EAMCET is held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada for enrollment in agricultural, engineering and medical courses. It is is the second biggest technical university in India with 273 colleges affiliated to it.

Also read: Centre allows partial reopening of schools from September 21: All you need to know about standard operating procedure