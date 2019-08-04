AP EAMCET allotment result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the allotment result on the official website today, August 4, 2019. Candidates can check the details given below.

AP EAMCET allotment Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the AP EAMCET allotment results 2019 on the official website today, August 4, 2019. All those who have applied for the EAMCET 2019 and have cleared the entrance examination for admission to the various engineering courses in the state-run Engineering colleges or Institute are advised to download the allotment list from the official website of the AP SCHE i.e. apeamcet.nic.in.

According to the reports, APSCHE has released a notice on the homepage which says, “Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login”.

How to download the AP EAMCET allotment Result 2019?

Go to the official website of the apeamcet.nic.in Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education –

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “APEAMCET EWS UPDATION BY OC CANDIDATES IS LIVE NOW”

On clicking, candidates will have to enter the details such as Login ID No, Hall Ticket No, Password , Date of Birth in the format (dd/mm/yyyy) and Enter Value (as in the image)

On submitting, the list will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Candidates can now check the list and proceed to complete the admission process. The reports said that the AP SCHE will release AP EAMCET allotment orders or results on August 4 after 6.00 PM. However, the results were released much ahead of the mentioned time through the official website.

Candidates can also contact the examination conducting authority for any details regarding the AP EAMCET allotment. For doing the same candidates need to send a mail at apsche.pay@gmail.com (or) cetsrefund@gmail.com or call on the number: 9100998075.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App