AP EAMCET 2019: The candidates who have any objections to answers in the answer key can raise concerns till 5 pm today i.e. Friday on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET answer key 2019: Answer keys for Common Entrance Test (CET) of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) on its official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in. The exam for the same was conducted from April 20 to April 22 for engineering courses while for agriculture course, the exams were conducted on April 23 and April 24.

Candidates can download the answer keys for the same on sche.ap.gov.in. For those who want to raise objections, should note that today i.e. Friday is the last day to do so and the objections will be considered by a panel who will decide the final answer key which will be released. The result for AP EAMCET 2019 will be declared on May 1, 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019: Steps to download the answer key here

Go to the official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click the link that reads AP EAMCET 2019 After you have clicked the AP EAMCET 2019 link, log-in using the registration number Once you entered your Log-in credentials, the answer key will appear Download and take a print out of the same.

Candidates are required to analyse the answer keys to avoid errors if any. In case they spot an error, they will be required to report them with substantial evidence.

To raise a query, the candidates will have to give their application details which should include hall ticket number, subject, question number, exam date, stream (engineering or agriculture), date and session, answer given in the EAMCET key and the suggested answer.

