AP EAMCET counselling 2019: The APSCHE has revised the dates for counselling to the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical admissions. Those eligible for the counselling are advised to check the list on the official website - apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has rescheduled the AP EAMCET counselling 2019 for students who have qualified the AP EAMCET 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test this year. According to reports, the counselling to admissions to engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh will now be conducted by the authority from July 8, 2019.

According to reports, the counselling was supposed to start from July 3 which has now been revised. This year, more than 1.38 lakh students qualified for the examination. Candidates who have cleared the examination can check their counselling schedule through the official website – apeamcet.nic.in. Reportedly, there counselling will be conducted in three different rounds in total and students will be allowed to change their options on July 14. The authority will release the final allotment list on July 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh NEET 2019 counselling has also started. The allotment list for admission to medical or dental courses in colleges of the state has been released on the official website. Students or candidates that have been cleared the NEET 2019 examination can download the same from the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Candidates will have to undergo a medical examination and document verification process to complete the admission formalities and confirm their allocated seats.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App