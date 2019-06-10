The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) entrance test rank card.JNTU already announced the AP EAMCET 2019 result on June 4, 2019.Earlier, the result has been scheduled to release on May 1.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) entrance test rank card. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

JNTU already announced the AP EAMCET 2019 result on June 4, 2019. The candidates have also been informed about the result through SMS and email. The result of AP EAMCET 2019 has delayed due to some difficulties. Earlier, the result has been scheduled to release on May 1.

Steps to download AP EAMCET 2019 Rank Card

Step 1- Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- AP EAMCET 2019 hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth has to be provided by the candidates.

Step 3- Click on “Submit”

Step 4 –The candidates will be able to check the rank card on the screen

Step 5 – the candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future references.

The AP EAMCET 2019 exam conducts on various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical.All candidates are advised to keep their result safely for future reference. As per the results, students will be selected in the counselling process, through the counselling process the admission will be done.

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2019 Result

Step 1- Visit the official website or click on the link provided above on the page.

Step 2-A new window will open.

Step 3-Click on the ‘AP EAMCET 2019 Results’ link.

Step 4-Your login page will open. Enter the Registration number and 10 digit hall ticket number.

Step 5 –Click the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 6-Your result will appear on the computer screen.

Step 7-Download and take the print out of the same.

