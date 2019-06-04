AP EAMCET result 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Andhra Pradesh AP EAMCET result today at 11:30 am and ranks today at the official website of the board at sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh state of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result today at 11:30 am. The result will be declared with the ranks today @ sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education APSCHE earlier was supposed to release its results for Engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test (EAMCET) on may 27,2019 but the result declaration date was postponed.

This year EAMCET was held from April 20 to April 23, 2010. The move for declaring result was postponed to give Telangana Board of Intermediate education students another chance.

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET is an exam which is conducted for admission into engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups was conducted on separate days.

Meanwhile, in the Andhra Pradesh inter result 2019, a total of 10.17 lakh students appeared out of which, 6.3 lakh passed while 52,000 candidates remained absent. The girls have yet again outshone boys with 75 pass percentage while boys are at 68 percent. Among districts, Krishna Jilla has got the highest pass percentage at 72 percent.

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Check the official website of the board, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab reading as ‘AP EAMCET – 19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App