AP EAMCET Result 2019 @sche.ap.gov.in: The chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the EAMCET results today i.e.e June 6, 2019. The Council along with the declaration of Result will release the ranks on the official website of APSCHE i.e. sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a note informing the result of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on the mentioned above website. Every year, the council conducts a common entrance test for the admission of Andhra Pradesh-based colleges. This year, the EAMCET was conducted by the council from April 20 to April 23, 2019.

Steps to check as well as download AP EAMCET result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education i.e. sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click to the link that reads AP EAMCET – 19.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab.

Step 4: Click on the link that says, EAMCET result 2019.

Step 5: Log-in by using your registration number and password.

Step 6: Your Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted for the admission of engineering, biotechnology, B.Tech, B Tech, B Tech, B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. and A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses by universities and institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, the examination of PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups are conducted by the Council on separate days.

