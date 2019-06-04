AP EAMCET Result 2019: The chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the EAMCET results today i.e.e June 6, 2019. Students who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test which is commonly known as EAMCET are advised to visit the official or alternative website to check as well as download their AP EAMCET Result 2019.

AP EAMCET Result 2019 @sche.ap.gov.in: The chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the EAMCET results today i.e. June 6, 2019. The Council along with the declaration of Result will release the ranks on the official website of APSCHE i.e. sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a note informing the result of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on the mentioned above website. Every year, the council conducts a common entrance test for the admission of Andhra Pradesh-based colleges. This year, the EAMCET was conducted by the council from April 20 to April 23, 2019. It is reported that over 74.39 per cent students have cleared the Manabadi AP EAMCET examination 2019.

Given below is the list of alternative websites that will help you check and download the AP EAMCET Result 2019:

This is how you need to check and download your AP EAMCET Result 2019 by using any of the mentioned above websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education i.e. sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with password and security code. If you still haven’t registered, mention all the required details that might include your name, phone number, email address and etc.

Step 4: After submitting your credentials, click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

