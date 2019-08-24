AP EAMCET result 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education today announced the AP EAMCET 2019 final allotment result 2019. Candidates can check or download the result @apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET result 2019: AP EAMCET 2019 final allotment result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who had appeared in the AP EAMCET examination can now check the result on the official website of Andhra Pradesh state council of higher education or click on the link apeamcet.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that to access the result candidates need to enter the credentials like password, Hall ticket number and the date of birth Login ID number and to make login ID candite need to send an SMS to 8790499899 and type APEAMCET (space) 01(space) Hall Ticket Number.

Follow the steps to check the AP EAMCET Final allotment list:

Step 1: Click on the link apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate Login Section

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the credentials like Login ID, Password, Hall Ticket number and date of birth in the link

Step 4: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 5: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also released APPGECET-2019 & GATE/GPAT 2019 Notification, guidelines for filling category-B seats of APEAMCET-2019 and Engineering Curriculum 2019. However, earlier on August 21, 2019, candidates registered for the final allotment of AP EAMCET 2019 which they have to register on or before August 22, 2019.

