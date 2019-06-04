AP EAMCET Manabadi result 2019: EAMCET results will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. In 2019, EAMCET was held from April 20 to April 23. Meanwhile, in the AP inter result 2019, a total of 10.17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Out of which, 6.3 lakh passed while 52,000 candidates remained absent.

AP EAMCET Manabadi result 2019 @sche.ap.gov.in: The Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release EAMCET results today June 4, 2019, at 11:30 am at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the ranks will also be released today at the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Previous to this, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released a note informing that the result of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) which was held for the admission to Andhra Pradesh-based colleges will be declared after May 27, Monday, 2019.

In this year, EAMCET was conducted from April 20 to April 23. The APSCHE took this decision to give a chance to the students from Telangana Board of Intermediate Education who had applied for the re-evaluation for their Intermediate results.

AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click it, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Then, click on the result link

Step 5: Log-in after using the registration number, the result will appear

AP EAMCET is conducted for admitting the students to engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D, courses offered by the universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were held on separate days.

Meanwhile, in the AP inter result 2019, a total of 10.17 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Out of which, 6.3 lakh passed while 52,000 candidates remained absent. The girls outperformed than boys, which is higher than boys with 75 as overall pass percentage while boys passed at 68 per cent. Among the districts, Krishna Zilla has received the highest pass percentage at 72 per cent.

