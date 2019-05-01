AP EAMCET result 2019: The online application process was commenced on February 26, 2019. The last date to submit the online application was March 27, 2019. The AP EAMCET examination was conducted in two shifts - morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.The students can need to check the results by entering the registration number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET result 2019: JNTU to announce results on this date @sche.ap.gov.in; know how to check

AP EAMCET result 2019: JNTU to announce results on this date @sche.ap.gov.in; know how to check

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is all set to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results in the third week of May 2019. As per reports, the results for AP EAMCET will be declared in May 2019. Candidates can check their results online through the official website @sche.ap.gov.in.

The online application process was commenced on February 26, 2019. The last date to submit the online application was March 27, 2019. The AP EAMCET examination was conducted in two shifts – morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website @sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for the result

Step 3: Enter the registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

JNTU had conducted AP EAMCET 2019 from April 20 to April 24, 2019 in several examination centres.

Once the AP EAMCET 2019 results will be declared, all the information related to it will be posted on the official website. The students can need to check the results by entering the registration number and date of birth.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App