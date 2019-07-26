AP EAMCET result of 2019: Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today announced the revised counselling schedule for the students who cleared the EAMCET exam. Check the details

AP EAMCET result 2019: Andhra Pradesh’s Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) revised counselling schedule has been announced Today i.e.July 26 2019. Candidates who had cleared the EAMCET exams will get access to get the revised exam schedule.

Candidates must know EAMCET includes counselling, web option selection and seat allotment process. Candidates can check all the details on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State council of higher education or click on the link to visit directly

Important dates for AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling – Revised Schedule

Counseling for Ranks 1 to Rank 35,000: 27th July and 28th July 2019

Counseling for Rank 35,001 to 80,000: 29th July and 30th July 2019

Counseling for Rank 80,001 to the Last Rank: 31st July and 1st August 2019

Option Change Window: 2nd August 2019

Seat Allotment Results: 4th August 2019

Last Date to Freeze Admission in Colleges: 8th August 2019

To enroll in Engineering and Medical colleges (other than M.B.B.S and BDs courses) in the states and Telangana and Andhradesh, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is a must given exam. Currently Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts AP EAMCET examination, around 185,000 students took the Engineering stream and around 90,000 students in the Medical & Agricultural stream in 2007.

Candidates must participate in the AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling Process as per the dates provided above. During the process, candidates need to pay the processing fees to participate in the web counselling process.

Direct link for the AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Eligibility to appear for EAMCET

1) Candidates must pass in intermediate examination (10 + 2 ) and diploma conducted by the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education, with appropriate optional subjects or its equivalent.

2) In case if a student who appeared in the entrance test with a pending result of their qualifying examination, their entry shall be subject to their securing a pass in the said qualifying examination.

3) Candidates must belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh as defined in the A.P. Educational Institutions.

