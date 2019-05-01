AP EAMCET result declaration delayed: The declaration of results of AP EAMCET 2019 have been delayed. It will now be declared tentatively during the third week of May. The application process for the AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test started on February 26, 2019, and concluded on March 27, 2019, after one month.

AP EAMCET result declaration delayed: The declaration of results of AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test 2019 result has been postponed until further notice. As per the new notification released by the board, now the result for the same will be declared by the third week of May on the official website of APSCHE. The preliminary answer key of the examination was released last week and the link to raise objection was open till April 26, 2019, and the admit card for AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test was released last month on April 16, 2019.

This year Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh council l will release the result of AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test on their official website. The results were supposed to be out today but now the date has been changed to the third week of May. The examination for AP EAMCET was conducted by JNTU from April 20 to April 24, 2019, in the various centers of the state.

The application process for the AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test started on February 26, 2019, and concluded on March 27, 2019, after one month. The aspirants who qualify the AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test will be eligible to take admission into various professional courses offered by the colleges and universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The candidates can check the official result after the board declares it and the candidates can check it by filling in the details required by the site such as application number and date of birth. It is suggested that the candidates take print outs of their result for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App