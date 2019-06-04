AP EAMCET Results 2019: The AP EAMCET 2019 Result which was postponed for the declaration by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Kakinada has finally been announced on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result through the official website. A total number of 2,82,901 candidates applied for the exam. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups was conducted on separate days. Although the website is not working right now, but the candidates can check their results through third party websites.

The examination was held from April 20 to April 24, 2019. The answer keys were duly released. Later, in case of errors, the candidates can file the objections and that would be duly accepted. The results were delayed because marks from TSBIE were delayed. According to the schedule, the results were likely to be declared on May 1, 2019. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the results can be checked through the third party website such as manabadi.com, schools9.com.

The result was declared through a press conference but the website is still not working.

AP EAMCET result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in Step 2 : Click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ on the homepage

: Click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’ on the homepage Step 3 : You will be redirected to a new page

: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4 : Click on the result link

: Click on the result link Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will be displayed

AP EAMCET conducted for admission to engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D courses which are offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups was held on separate days.

