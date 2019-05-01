AP EAMCET results 2019 @ sche.ap.gov.in: Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET exam are required to download their AP EAMCET results 2019 from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET results 2019: The Jawaharlal Technological University (JNTU) will be declaring the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) shortly on its official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in. The exam is conducted for admission to state-based colleges. The university conducted the exam from April 20 to April 24, 2019, for different streams. Based on the marks scored, the students can get admission to any professional course in the state. The same students will be eligible for counselling as well.

AP EAMCET Result 2019 to be declared shortly: Qualifying Marks

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP-EAMCET is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. For those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark has been prescribed. The exam is conducted online (Computer Based Examination) for a duration of 3 hours and the question paper comprises a total of 160 questions: 80 in Mathematics, 40 each in Physics and Chemistry.

AP EAMCET Result 2019 to be declared shortly: How to download result via the official website

Go to the official website i.e.sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click the ‘AP EAMCET 2019 Result’ link A new window will pop up on your screen Enter credentials such as registration and hall ticket number Click the submit button The result will appear on the screen Download and take a hard copy/ print out for future reference.

AP EAMCET Result 2019 to be declared shortly: Websites to check

Official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Other websites: http://www.vidyavision.com/, https://www.manabadi.com/, http://www.manabadi.co.in/ and http://www.schools9.com/

About the exam: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada conducts the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on behalf of APSCHE i.e. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

After passing the AP EAMCET 2019 exams, an aspirant can apply for Engineering, Bio-Technology, B. Tech (Dairy Technology), B. Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B. Tech (Food Science and Technology). Besides, B. Sc. (Agriculture) / B. SC. (Horticulture) / B. V. Sc. and A. H/B. F. Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D.

