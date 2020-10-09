The results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 examination on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at its official website.

On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will declare the results of AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 examination on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at its official website.

Appearing candidates can check results online it on their official website or mobile app once it will be announced. Earlier The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26, 2020, allowing candidates to raise objections, if any, on or before September 28, 2020.

Know how to download to AP EAMCET results 2020 after it is declared. Follow the following steps to:

Registered candidates visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in Click on the link to check AP EAMCET results 2020 on their homepage It will be directed to a new page. Click on the link AP EAMCET 2020 or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer

Also Read: CLAT 2020: Supreme Court refuses to cancel exam or stay counselling process

Also Read: AIIMS NORCET Results 2020 declared: Here’s the details to download results at aiimsexams.org

The state varsity had conducted this special examination of AP EAMCET for candidates who tested positive for coronavirus. AP EAMCET 2020 examination for regular candidates were conducted across the state during the month of September from 17-23 for Engineering courses while for Agriculture courses from September 23 to September 25.