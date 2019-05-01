AP ECET 2019: The answer key for AP ECET has been published. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access the answer key by visiting the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has issued the answer key, response sheet and the question papers for the Andhra Pradesh Engineers Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2019). All the candidates who appeared in the examination can access the answer key, response sheet and the question paper by visiting the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Students are provided with a window to raise objections against the answer key if any. The students can raise objection until May 3, 2019. The application window for the same will be closed by 5:00 PM on May 3, 2019. Any objections received after the last date will not be considered.

Steps to download the AP ECET answer key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying AP ECET present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying exam paper and preliminary key present on the new window.

Step 5: Tap on the subject you have applied for.

Step 6: A PDF will open up.

Step 7: Check the answer key.

Candidates are supposed to download and thoroughly study the answer key and after that, if they find any error, they are supposed to raise objections. Candidates are required to submit proofs in order to support their claims.

All the objections are supposed to be sent on apecet2019keyobjections@gmail.com on or before the last date which is May 3, 2019, before 5:00 PM.

