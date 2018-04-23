Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the response sheet for AP ED CET 2018. The candidates can log in to the official website of the APHCSE and check their response sheet at sche.ap.gov. The final results will be out soon.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the response sheet for AP ED CET 2018 on their official website sche.ap.gov. The exam for admission to BEd regular courses was conducted on April 19 by the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of the APSCHE. The candidates selected will be able to take regular courses offered at colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the final results of the examination are yet to be declared, which is expected to be out on April 25, 2018.

Moreover, the candidates who had appeared for AP ED CET 2018 can go to the official website of AP ED CET, www.sche.ap.gov.in to check the response sheet. AP ED CET 2018 was an objective test conducted in 16 cities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. There were total 150 questions in the exam to be answered within a span of 2 hours from the time of commencement of the examination. While the passing mark in the Entrance Test for all candidates is 37 out of total marks i.e. 25%, there is an exception for Sheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

Steps to Check the response sheet:

Log on to the official website for AP ED CET: www.sche.ap.gov.in On the home page click on the link that says Response Sheet Enter your AP ED CET registration number Enter your Hall Ticket number correctly Click on the tab ‘Get Key Details’ Download and print your response sheet for reference

