AP EDCET Results 2019: Sri Venkateswara University is likely to declare Andhra Pradesh education common entrance test (AP EDCET 2019) result on 17 May,2019.The candidates can check their results on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Apart from declaring the AP EDCET results 2019 the state university will be declaring the AP Education CET Result 2019, AP B.ed Result 2019, and Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. Reports say that, the the AP EDCET 2019 result was likely to be out on 15 May, however it got postponed to May 17.

Steps to check the AP EDCET results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Sri Venkateswara University’s official website i.e., sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Search a tab saying ‘AP EDCET Result 2019’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: You can view your AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Along with the results, The University will also release AP EDCET 2019 final answer keys on the official website. AP EDCET is a state level entrance exam which is held once in a year for offering admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes to qualifying candidates. This year, the AP EDCET 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education and nearly 11, 650 candidates took the exam. Reports say that, approx 14, 019 candidates had applied for the 2019 AP EDCET exam.

Once the results would be declared, The AP EDCET Merit List 2019 will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by candidates in the exam. In case of tie in total marks, candidates scoring more marks in Part C will get higher position in the merit list.Wherein if the candidates are getting equal marks in each of the parts of the test paper, the age factor shall be taken into consideration for relative ranking and the older candidates shall be given priority.

