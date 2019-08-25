AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 released on the official website of the Social Welfare Department, AP, AP Grama Sachivalayam examination is being held for the recruitment of Mahila police and other posts. Given below are the steps to download the hall ticket.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019: Andra Pradesh Sachivalayam Admit card 20-19 has been declared on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam. Candidates those who had applied for the Mahila police and other posts can check and download the hall ticket from the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam on gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Andra Pradesh Sachivalayam examination will be held from September 1, 2019, to September 8, 2019. Candidates must note that its mandatory from them to download the hall ticket as no candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

Steps to Check AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam on gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘Download Hall ticket category I (All Posts)& Category III (Digital Assistant)’

Step 3: candidates would then redirected to a new page,

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, ( name, roll number)

Step 5: Click on submit to proceed

Step 6: AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 will display on the screen

Download AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 for further reference

Candidates who have applied for various posts are advised to take a print of the Hall Ticket for future use,

Through this recruitment drive, 1,26,728 post of Mahila police and other posts have been notified by the Social Welfare Department, AP

