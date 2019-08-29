AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit card 2019 released: Candidates who have applied for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam exam can download their admit card released on its official website.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit card 2019 released: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has issued the admit card for its recruitment exam for over 1 lakh vacancies. Applicants can download the admit card from Grama Sachivalayam’s official website.

The examinations for this recruitment will start from September 1 to 8. However, candidates who got the admit cards on Wednesday, their exams have been scheduled between September 1 and 4. At the same time, for the examinations that will be held between September 6 and 8, the admit cards will be issued by 4 pm on 30 August.

Candidates will be selected for various posts like Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stock Assistant, Live Stock Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Rural Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, and Digital Assistant.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit card 2019 released: How to download

Visit the official website of Andra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Click on the link, Download examination hall ticket.

Fill the details

You will get your admit card

Download e-hall tickets for the exam

Take a printout for further reference

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit card 2019 released: Vacancy details

Village fishery assistant – 794

Village Horticulture Assistant – 4,000

Village Agricultural Assistant (Grade-II) – 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant – 400

Women Police and Women and Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158

Panchayat Secretary – 7040

Village Revenue Officer (VRO) (Grade-II) – 2,880

ANM (Grade-III) – 13,540

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit card 2019 released: Points to keep in mind

Candidates should keep in mind that for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted and for a correct answer, one marks will be given. Candidates age should be between 18 to 42 years. All the selected candidates will be given Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

