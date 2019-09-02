AP Grama Sachivalayam answers key 2019 released @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in: The preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam has been released on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The recruitment has been released for various posts like Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, etc

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer key 2019 released @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in: The Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam has released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam. The recruitment exam for Category I and Category III was conducted on September 1, 2019, and the answer key for the same has been declared on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key along with the valid proof. The proofs mentioned by the candidates shall be as per the syllabus/ notification of Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment – 2019. Candidates must note that they must raise objections within three days after publication of the key in the prescribed proforma available in the website.

Also, the recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions on September 1st, September 3rd, September 4th, September 6th, September 7th, and September 8th, and the answer key for the remaining exam will be declared in the evening of the exam date.

Around 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant has been notified through this recruitment drive.

Steps to download AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click ‘initial keys’

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF file containing the answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and raise objections with valid reasons

