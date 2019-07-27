AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam started the recruitment process from today onwards i.e. July 27, 2019. Candidates who are willing to apply for the most awaited recruitment can apply by visiting on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or click on the link @gramasachivalayam.in / @gramavolunteer1.ap.gov.in to visit directly.

Around 1,60,801 vacancies the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced for the candidates who are looking for a job in Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant and other post. Candidates have to go through a written exam. Candidates must know that to apply for the post will be through online mode only. Candidates must register through one-time profile registration, then application submission and lastly fee payment.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 27 July 2019

Last Date of Application – 10 August 2019

Exam Date – 01 September 2019

Also Read: CAT 2019: Entrance exam to be conducted on November 24, registration process to start from this date, read on

Total Posts -1,60,000 Posts

Rural

Village Horticulture Assistant – 4,000

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant – 400

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158

Panchayat Secretary – 7040

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – 2,880

ANMs (Grade-III) – 13,540

Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886

Village Fisheries Assistant – 794

For Urban

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Administrative Secretary

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)

Salary

Rs. 5000 to Rs 15000

Fee structure

Application Fee: Rs. 200/-

Examination Fee: Rs.200/-

SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men: Rs. 200/

Non-local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 100/- per district

Eligibility Criteria

1) ANMs (Grade-III) – Candidates must hold an SSC or Inter and MPHA degree

2) Animal Husbandry Assistant – Candidates must hold an Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course degree

3) Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or

Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)

4) Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)

5) Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)

6) Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)

7) Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation

8) Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma

9) Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or

B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA

10) Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate

11) Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App