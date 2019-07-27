AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam started the recruitment process from today onwards i.e. July 27, 2019. Candidates who are willing to apply for the most awaited recruitment can apply by visiting on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or click on the link @gramasachivalayam.in / @gramavolunteer1.ap.gov.in to visit directly.
Around 1,60,801 vacancies the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced for the candidates who are looking for a job in Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant and other post. Candidates have to go through a written exam. Candidates must know that to apply for the post will be through online mode only. Candidates must register through one-time profile registration, then application submission and lastly fee payment.
Important Date
Starting Date of Application – 27 July 2019
Last Date of Application – 10 August 2019
Exam Date – 01 September 2019
Total Posts -1,60,000 Posts
Rural
Village Horticulture Assistant – 4,000
Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – 6,714
Village Sericulture Assistant – 400
Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944
Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158
Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158
Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158
Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158
Panchayat Secretary – 7040
Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – 2,880
ANMs (Grade-III) – 13,540
Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886
Village Fisheries Assistant – 794
For Urban
Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary
Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)
Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)
Ward Administrative Secretary
Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)
Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)
Salary
Rs. 5000 to Rs 15000
Fee structure
Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
Examination Fee: Rs.200/-
SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men: Rs. 200/
Non-local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 100/- per district
Eligibility Criteria
1) ANMs (Grade-III) – Candidates must hold an SSC or Inter and MPHA degree
2) Animal Husbandry Assistant – Candidates must hold an Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course degree
3) Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or
Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)
4) Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)
5) Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)
6) Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)
7) Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation
8) Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma
9) Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or
B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA
10) Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate
11) Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree