AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam has announced the most awaited recruitment on July 27, 2019. Eligible candidates must apply for 1,24,022 vacancies opened by the government of Andhra Pradesh, to apply for the post candidates must visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or click on the link @gramasachivalayam.in to visit directly.
The government of Andhrapradesh announced various post such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant, etc. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must know that the application process is all be going to be done through online mode. However, the selection will be done on the basis of written exam.
Important Date
Starting Date of Application – 27 July 2019
Last Date of Application – 10 August 2019
Exam Date – 01 September 2019
Total Posts -1,60,000 Posts
Rural
Village Horticulture Assistant – 4,000
Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – 6,714
Village Sericulture Assistant – 400
Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944
Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158
Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158
Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158
Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158
Panchayat Secretary – 7040
Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – 2,880
ANMs (Grade-III) – 13,540
Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886
Village Fisheries Assistant – 794
Urban
Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307
Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601
Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648
Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786
Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770
Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786
Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama Sachivalayam Jobs 2019
Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)
Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)
Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation
Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma
Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA
Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate
Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree
Panchayat Secretary – Degree
Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – SSC
ANMs (Grade-III) – SSC or Inter and MPHA
Animal Husbandry Assistant – Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course
Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)
Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)
Fee:
Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
Examination Fee: Rs.200/-
SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men: Rs. 200/- (Only Application Fee)
Non-local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 100/- per district (Maximum of 3 districts)