AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam announced more than 1,24,022 vacancies on their official website

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam has announced the most awaited recruitment on July 27, 2019. Eligible candidates must apply for 1,24,022 vacancies opened by the government of Andhra Pradesh, to apply for the post candidates must visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or click on the link @gramasachivalayam.in to visit directly.

The government of Andhrapradesh announced various post such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant, etc. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must know that the application process is all be going to be done through online mode. However, the selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 27 July 2019

Last Date of Application – 10 August 2019

Exam Date – 01 September 2019

Total Posts -1,60,000 Posts

Rural

Village Horticulture Assistant – 4,000

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – 6,714

Village Sericulture Assistant – 400

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) -11,158

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158

Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158

Panchayat Secretary – 7040

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – 2,880

ANMs (Grade-III) – 13,540

Animal Husbandry Assistant – 9,886

Village Fisheries Assistant – 794

Urban

Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770

Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786

Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama Sachivalayam Jobs 2019

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – Diploma or B.Sc or B.Tech (Agriculture)

Village Sericulture Assistant – Inter (Vocational)/ B.Sc/ M.Sc (Sericulture)

Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – Graduation

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – B.E/B.Tech or Diploma

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – B.Com or B.Sc or B.E/B.Tech or Diploma (Electrical/ Electronics/ Computers/ IT, Instrumentation), BCA or MCA

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – Draftsman (Civil)/ Intermediate (Vocational) or Diploma (Civil Engg)/ BE/ B.Tech (Civil), Surveyor Certificate

Welfare and Education Assistant – Degree

Panchayat Secretary – Degree

Village Revenue Officer(VRO)(Grade-II) – SSC

ANMs (Grade-III) – SSC or Inter and MPHA

Animal Husbandry Assistant – Intermediate (Vocational) with MPVA, Animal Husbandary Polytechnic Course

Village Fisheries Assistant – Fisheries Polytechnic Diploma or Intermediate or B.F.Sc/ B.Sc (Relevant Disciplines)

Village Horticulture Assistant – B.Sc/ Diploma (Horticulture)

Fee:

Application Fee: Rs. 200/-

Examination Fee: Rs.200/-

SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men: Rs. 200/- (Only Application Fee)

Non-local candidate in addition to his/her local district will be charged an additional fee of Rs. 100/- per district (Maximum of 3 districts)

