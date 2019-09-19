AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019: Candidates can check the AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2019 on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or direct link has been given below. Check steps to view AP Grama Sachivalayam result.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2019 is announced today, Candidates who appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalayam can now check the result on the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam or click on the link gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in, vsws.ap.gov.in. to visit directly. Candidates know that due to heavy traffic site of AP Grama Sachivalayam is facing a problem, but officials are solving the issue and soon the website will work. To access the result candidates need to enter the roll number.

Follow the steps to check AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notifications

Step 3: Click on the Examination Result tab (New)

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to enter their hall ticket, Date of Birth, Verification code to view the result

Step 5: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use only

Also Read: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for Stenographer, Junior Assistant, other posts, check details here

The report says that in AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2019 exam only 24583 candidates were selected out of 1, 98, 164. Around 1, 00, 494 candidates are from general category whereas BC, 63, 629 are of SC, 9,458 are of Schedule tribe. However, for 1, 28,589 vacancies The Andhra Pradesh government the exam between September 1 to September 8, 2019, around 19.74 lakh appeared in the exam. Recruitment for the post of “energy assistant” (junior lineman gr-ii) in southern power distribution company of ap ltd (APSPDCL).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App