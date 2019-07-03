AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, Andhra Pradesh has issued notification for the recruitment of approximately 4 Lakh+ Grama/ Ward Volunteer posts. All eligible candidates can apply online at gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of approximately 4 lakh+ Grama/ Ward Volunteer posts. All eligible candidates who are interested in the vacancies are willing to work in villages as Volunteer can apply online. Aspirants can check official website gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in for more detailed notification.

Candidates can apply for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019 from June 24 to July 5, 2019.

Important dates:

Starting Date for Applying Online – June 24, 2019

Last Date for Applying Online – July 5, 2019

Scrutiny of applications date – By July 10, 2019

Dates for Interview – July 11 to July 25, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the intermediate or equivalent exam in plain areas

Candidates should have passed 10th standard for Agency and Tribal areas

Age Limit(As of June 30, 2019):

All candidates should be between 18 to 35 years of age.

Selection Process for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. They will be called by the Selection Committee Consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/ EO. candidates can check the detailed notification for the same.

Honorarium

The selected candidates will be engaged as volunteers by Gram Panchayat on honorarium basis for the service rendered. Each volunteer will be paid a performance-based honorarium of Rs 5000 per month.

Note: The eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official website www.gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in on or before July 5, 2019.

