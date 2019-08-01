AP Grama Volunteer result 2019: AP Grama Volunteer today published the result, candidates who had appeared in the Andhrapradesh grama Volunteer exam can check the result @gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Volunteer result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Grama Volunteer on August 01, 2019 declared the result. Candidates who had appeared in the AP Grama Volunteer exam can check the result on the official website of AP or click on the link @gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know, that those who had qualified made it to the pass result list will get a call for the new round which will be a training session for them. Candidates will be called by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO for these posts.

Follow the steps to check the AP Grama Volunteer Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link AP Grama Volunteer Result 2019

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Candidates must fill the login credentials to check their result

Step 5: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step 6: Candidates can download it

Step 7: Take a hard copy of it for further references.

AP government invited the applicants for 4 Lakh+ Grama/ Ward Volunteer post. Candidates must know to apply for the post the last date of application submission is July 10, 2019. Interview for these posts was conducted from 11 to 25 July 2019. However, interested candidates must hold an Intermediate or equivalent exam for normal in plain areas whereas, for Agency/Tribal Areas, they should have 10th Std.

